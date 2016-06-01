June 1 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
:
* Reports Results For Third Quarter Fiscal 2016, Raises
Full-Year earnings guidance, increases quarterly dividend and
declares special dividend
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.82
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says board increases
quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share and declares special
dividend of $3.25 per share
* Now expects to report increases in comparable store
restaurant and retail sales in range of 2.0% to 2.5% for 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.51, revenue view $2.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says Q3 comparable
store restaurant sales increased 2.3%
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says now expects to
report 2016 EPS on an adjusted basis of between $7.45 and $7.55
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says now projects
food commodity inflation to be flat for fiscal year
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says projects
operating income margin of approximately 9.5% of total revenue
for fiscal 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $745.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
* Q3 revenue $700.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $705.7
million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $7.75 to $7.85
* Sees FY revenue $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)