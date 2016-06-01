(Corrects to add dropped words in the second bullet)
June 1 Nektar Therapeutics
* Nektar Therapeutics says entitled to an upfront payment of
$20 million as well as an additional $60 million in milestone
payments
* Nektar Therapeutics says also entitled to significant
double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe
* Plans to submit an MAA filing in June 2016 seeking
conditional approval from EMA for use of Onzeald
* Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH sign
European licensing agreement for Onzeald(TM) (Etirinotecan
Pegol), an investigational drug candidate being developed to
treat patients with advanced breast cancer and brain metastases
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)