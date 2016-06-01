June 1 Hawk Exploration Ltd :

* Kaisen has agreed to purchase all of issued and outstanding class a shares of corporation at a cash price of $0.08 per share

* Board of directors of Hawk has unanimously approved arrangement agreement

* Deal for consideration of approximately $16.1 million,

* Hawk exploration ltd to be acquired for cash consideration