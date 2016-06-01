June 1 Genstar Capital

* Genstar capital announces acquisition of ihs operational excellence & risk management business

* Partnering with paul marushka to lead execution of carve-out transaction

* Effective immediately marushka will serve as president and ceo of independent company, which genstar expects to rebrand by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)