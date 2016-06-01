June 1 Air Transport Services Group Inc:
* ATSG increases bank credit facility to support growth
initiatives
* Facility includes an amortizing term loan which currently
has an outstanding balance of $97.5 million
* Has obtained commitments for an expansion of revolver
portion of its secured credit facility with a consortium of
banks led by Suntrust
* Changes increase by $100 million, to $425 million,
revolving credit portion of credit facility with Bank Group
* Has extended maturity of entire facility by 12 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: