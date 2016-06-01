June 1 Air Transport Services Group Inc:

* ATSG increases bank credit facility to support growth initiatives

* Facility includes an amortizing term loan which currently has an outstanding balance of $97.5 million

* Has obtained commitments for an expansion of revolver portion of its secured credit facility with a consortium of banks led by Suntrust

* Changes increase by $100 million, to $425 million, revolving credit portion of credit facility with Bank Group

* Has extended maturity of entire facility by 12 months