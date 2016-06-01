BRIEF-Apivio Systems recommends rejection of Nuri Telecom's unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc recommends rejection of Nuri Telecom's unsolicited offer
June 2 CAI International Inc
* CAI International announces the acquisition of Hybrid Logistics Inc and General Transportation Services Inc
* Deal for $12 million
* Says expect that transaction will be immediately accretive to results
* Robert thompson, a co-founder and prior shareholder of Hybrid and General Transportation, will be president of companies
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.