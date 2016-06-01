BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties says to buy portfolio for $97.4 mln
June 2 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire 302,057 square-foot portfolio for $97.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Financial Services & Real Estate
BRIEF-HCI group real estate unit acquires Pineda Landings shopping center
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center
BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: