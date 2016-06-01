BRIEF-Farmers National Banc Corp acquires Bowers Insurance Agency
June 1 Farmers National Banc Corp
* Farmers National Banc Corp. acquires Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc.
* Transaction closed on June 1, 2016 and is expected to be accretive to earnings immediately
* Bowers Group will be a business extension of Farmers' wealth management division
