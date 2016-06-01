June 2 Fred's Inc
* Rreports May sales
* May sales fell 1 percent to $164.8 million
* Comparable store sales for month declined 0.4 pct versus
an increase of 0.3 pct for year-earlier period
* Fred's total sales for first four months of fiscal 2016
increased 6 pct to $714.4 million
* Retail pharmacy experienced growth in both comparable
sales and script counts in May
* As we enter June, expect to see lift in those general
merchandise departments that are positively influenced by warm
weather
* During may, Fred's closed six locations, none of which had
a pharmacy department
* Expect that improvements in retail pharmacy script growth
will continue
