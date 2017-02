June 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Notes were priced at 99.601% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.996%

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc says has priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% senior notes due 2027

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of $350,000,000 of senior notes