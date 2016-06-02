June 1 Mine Permit Submitted For Bravada's
Shoshone Pediment Barite
* Mine permit submitted for Bravada's Shoshone Pediment
Barite-Royalty Property in Nevada; provides corporate update
* Received notice baker hughes oilfield operations, inc. Has
submitted a plan of operations permit to bureau of land
management for scruffy/oz barite mine
* Plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for
scruffy/oz barite mine, which will extract barite ore from
bravada's shoshone pediment property
* Baker Hughes acquired 100% of any Barite ore located on
property
* Entered into debt-settlement agreements with certain
creditors in order to settle up to $895,000 of debt by issuance
of up to 5.3 million common shares
* Debt-Settlement agreements with certain creditors at a
price of $0.17 per share
