BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 1 Moleculin Biotech Inc:
* Moleculin Biotech Inc completes initial public offering; MBRX shares set to commence trading on Nasdaq capital market June 2, 2016
* Closed an initial public offering of 1.5 million common shares for gross proceeds of $9.2 million
* IPO was priced at $6.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in its Power and Gas division.
* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $12.50 per share