BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
June 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :
* Royal caribbean to sell legend of the seas
* Entered into an agreement to sell its cruise ship legend of seas to thomson cruises in spring of 2017
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source