June 2 Conn's Inc
* Conn's Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial
results; enhances management team; executing strategies to turn
around credit performance
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Sees Q2 retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct
of total net sales
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.31
* Qtrly total revenues $319.0 million versus $298.6 million
* Sees Q2 total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits
* Excluding impact of April 2015 decision to exit video game
products, digital cameras, certain tablets, same store sales for
q1 decreased 1.3 pct
* Sees Q2 change in same store sales to range from down mid
to low-single digits, considering sales impact of underwriting
changes
* Sees FY retail gross margin between 36.75 pct and 37.50
pct of total net sales
* Q1 revenue view $392.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)