June 2 Joy Global Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $602 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.7 million
* Joy Global Inc qtrly equipment bookings $167 million, up
12 percent from a year ago
* Now expect FY sales excluding items to be at lower end of
our previous guidance range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion
* Joy Global Inc sees FY adjusted earnings per share at
lower end of $0.10 to $0.50
* Mining industry continues to face significant headwinds as
commodity markets rebalance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 of fiscal 2016 included a net negative impact of $0.25
per share for restructuring charges and a net discrete tax
benefit
* Joy Global Inc qtrly bookings $681 million, down 9 percent
from a year ago
* Joy Global Inc qtrly service bookings $514 million, down
14 percent from a year ago
* Backlog at end of Q2 was $976 million, up from $873
million at beginning of fiscal year
* Mixed economic signals, primarily from China, suggest that
there could be a possible near-term improvement in economic
output
* U.S. coal markets continue to be most challenged
end-market for company
* Now targeting over $100 million of year-over-year cost
reduction in fiscal 2016.
* Joy Global announces second quarter fiscal 2016 operating
results
* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)