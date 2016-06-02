BRIEF-Ensign Group acquires Texas healthcare campus
* Ensign Group Inc - Acquisition was effective February 1, 2017
June 2 National Health Investors Inc
* NHI announces acquisition and lease of 2 CCRCs in Connecticut and payoff of Mezzanine loan
* Deal for $56.3 million
* Acquisition was funded with available cash and borrowings on NHI's revolving credit facility
* Committed up to an additional $10 million for capital improvements and potential expansion of communities over next two years
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.