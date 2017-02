June 2 RadNet Inc :

* RadNet announces a proposed refinancing of its $444.8 million senior secured first lien term loans and $101.25 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Refinancing with proposed 7-year $485 million first lien term loan facility, 5-year $100 million first lien revolving credit facility

* Refinancing with proposed 7 year $485 million senior secured first lien term loan facility, 5 year $100 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility