BRIEF-Ensign Group acquires Texas healthcare campus
Ensign Group Inc - Acquisition was effective February 1, 2017
June 2 Johnson & Johnson
* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Vogue International
* Johnson & Johnson says deal valued at about $3.3 billion in cash
* Acquisition strengthens co's position in hair care and other personal care products
* Transaction is not expected to impact 2016 sales or earnings guidance ranges that Johnson & Johnson announced on April 19, 2016
Johnson & Johnson says transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2016
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.