BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Donaldson Company Inc
* Donaldson reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 sales $571.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million
* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY sales of approximately $2.225 billion, or about 6 percent below last year
* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY GAAP EPS expected to be about 9 cents lower than adjusted eps
* Broad-Based reductions are expected to generate annual savings of $8 million
* Sees FY adjusted operating margin in a range between 12.9 percent and 13.3 percent
* Excluding a negative impact from currency translation of about $80 million, FY sales in local currencies expected to decline about 3 percent
* During quarter identified opportunities to reduce our costs through additional restructuring
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber