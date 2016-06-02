BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
June 2 China Ceramics Co Ltd :
* China Ceramics announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.26
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly revenue was $20.8 million
* Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to RMB 134.2 million
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber