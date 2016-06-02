BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
June 2 Cato
* Reports May same-store sales down 2 pct
* May same store sales fell 2 percent
* May same store sales were below expectations
May sales fell 1 percent to $87.4 million
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber