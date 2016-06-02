BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Advanced Accelerator Applications :
* Advanced Accelerator Applications Announces FDA Approval Of Netspot(Tm) (Somakit-tate), a kit for the preparation of Gallium GA 68 Dotatate for neuroendocrine tumor detection
* Advanced Accelerator Applications SA says Netspot TM will be made available to US market as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber