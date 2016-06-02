BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
June 2 Summit Therapeutics :
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 April 2016 and operational progress
* Loss for three months ended 30 April 2016 of £5.2 million compared to a loss of £3.4 million for three months ended 30 April 2015
* Summit Therapeutics Plc says cash and cash equivalents at 30 April 2016 of £10.0 million compared to £16.3 million at 31 January 2016
* Summit Therapeutics Plc says Ridinilazole being prepared to enter phase 3 clinical trials
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
