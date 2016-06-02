BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 L Brands Inc
* L brands reports May 2016 sales
* May sales rose 2 percent to $816.6 million
* Comparable sales for four weeks ended May 28, 2016, were flat
* Comparable sales for 17 weeks ended May 28, 2016, increased 2 pct
* Net sales increased 2 pct to $816.6 million for four weeks ended May 28, 2016
* Reported net sales of $3.430 billion for 17 weeks ended May 28, 2016, an increase of 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber