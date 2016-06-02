June 2 L Brands Inc

* L brands reports May 2016 sales

* May sales rose 2 percent to $816.6 million

* Comparable sales for four weeks ended May 28, 2016, were flat

* Comparable sales for 17 weeks ended May 28, 2016, increased 2 pct

* Net sales increased 2 pct to $816.6 million for four weeks ended May 28, 2016

* Reported net sales of $3.430 billion for 17 weeks ended May 28, 2016, an increase of 4 pct