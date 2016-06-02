June 2 Cme Group Inc :

* CME Group achieved average daily volume of 14.9 million contracts per day in May 2016, up 6 percent from May 2015

* CME Group Inc says May 2016 options volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day, up 10 percent versus May 2015

* Says total open interest at end of May was 113 mln contracts, up 23 percent from year-end 2015

