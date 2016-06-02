BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Wesco International Inc
* Wesco International, Inc announces proposed private offering of $350 million senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to repay its 6.0 pct convertible senior debentures due 2029
* Until 2029 debentures are repaid, co plans to use proceeds to temporarily reduce other debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber