BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Luxor Industrial Corp
* Q1 sales C$2.584 million versus C$998,800
* Luxor reports $302,000 loss for first quarter 2016 as significant start up costs are incurred to commence USA turnkey framing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber