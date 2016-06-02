BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Trican Well Service Ltd :
* Trican Well Service Ltd announces changes to board of directors and management
* Douglas F. Robinson and Dean E. Taylor have retired from Trican's board of directors effective May 31st
* Has determined that it will not replace the two retiring directors
* Appointed Deborah S. Stein as a director, effective may 31st Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber