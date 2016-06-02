June 2 Trican Well Service Ltd :

* Trican Well Service Ltd announces changes to board of directors and management

* Douglas F. Robinson and Dean E. Taylor have retired from Trican's board of directors effective May 31st

* Has determined that it will not replace the two retiring directors

* Appointed Deborah S. Stein as a director, effective may 31st