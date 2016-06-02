June 2 Stratasys Ltd :

* Stratasys announces retirement of David Reis as CEO

* Effective July 1, Ilan Levin, a member of board and executive committee of Stratasys, will assume role of CEO

* Reis will remain a member of Stratasys board of directors as an executive director