UPDATE 1-Uber ups the ante in fight with Taiwan authorities by suspending service
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
June 2 Ocean Power Technologies
* Ocean power technologies announces pricing of registered direct public offering of common stock and warrants
* Pricing registered direct offering of 417,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase aggregate of 145,950 shares
* Each share of common stock is being sold together with a warrant to purchase 0.35 shares of common stock at combined price of $4.60/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [OPTT.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
PARIS, Feb 1 After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting.