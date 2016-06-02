June 2 Saputo Inc :

* Saputo Inc: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Says board of directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* For Canada sector, dairy ingredient markets declined since last half of fiscal 2015, expected to remain low through first 9 months of FY 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue C$2.734 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.73 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: