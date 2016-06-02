BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports a $59 mln acquisition in the Eagle Ford
* EV Energy Partners Lp says acquisition was funded with $52.1 million of proceeds from 1031 'like-kind' exchange account
June 2 Ecopetrol SA:
* On June, second auction was held to divest and sell 278.2 million of its shares of company Empresa De Energía De Bogotá S.A. E.S.P.
* Ecopetrol has option of holding up to two additional auctions for remaining number of shares, 86.6 million
* Results of the second auction for Ecopetrol's equity divestment plan for its shares in Empresa De Energía De Bogotá (EEB) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EV Energy Partners Lp says acquisition was funded with $52.1 million of proceeds from 1031 'like-kind' exchange account
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRASILIA, Feb 1 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday postponed a decision regarding asset sales by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, leaving in place a court order blocking new deals in the company's divestment program.