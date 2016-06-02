June 2 Ecopetrol SA:

* On June, second auction was held to divest and sell 278.2 million of its shares of company Empresa De Energía De Bogotá S.A. E.S.P.

* Ecopetrol has option of holding up to two additional auctions for remaining number of shares, 86.6 million

* Results of the second auction for Ecopetrol's equity divestment plan for its shares in Empresa De Energía De Bogotá (EEB)