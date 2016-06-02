UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
June 2 Empire Resources Inc :
* Empire Resources announces repayment of 10 pct convertible senior subordinated notes due June 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to