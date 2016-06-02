UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
June 2 Broadcom Ltd :
* Broadcom Limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $3.02
* Quarterly GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.02
* Q2 revenue rose 117 percent to $3.562 billion
* Qtrly net revenue was $3,541 million, an increase of 100 percent from $1,771 million in previous quarter
* Quarterly interim dividend of 50 cents per share
* Says capital expenditures for third fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $230 million
* Sees Q3 net revenue $3.7 billion , $75 million up or down
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
