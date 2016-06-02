UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
June 2 Orion Energy Systems Inc :
* Orion Energy Systems announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $18.6 million versus $19.4 million
* "we can generate a minimum of $80 million in sales in fiscal 2017"
* "we also expect gross margin expansion leading to just over 30 pct by end of fiscal Q4 2017"
* As of March 31, 2016, co had backlog of $5.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $7.5 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to