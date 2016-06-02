UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
June 2 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.5 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $172 million to $176 million
* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended april 30, 2016 decreased 7.5%
* Guidance is based on an anticipated comparable sales decrease in 6% to 8% range for Q2 of fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $181.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 net loss per diluted share of approximately $0.09 to $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to