UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2

Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to