Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
June 2 Prudential Bancorp Inc :
* Prudential Bancorp Inc and Polonia Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement
* Deal for $11.28 in cash for each common share of Polonia
* Says at closing, combined company is expected to have over $850 million in total assets
* Deal for $38.1 million
* From outset, merger is expected to be significantly accretive to combined company's earnings per share in 2017 and thereafter
* Deal is expected to be significantly accretive to combined company's earnings per share in 2017 and thereafter
* Prudential will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Polonia in exchange for a mixture of cash and common shares of prudential
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit