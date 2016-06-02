June 2 Brixmor Property Group Inc -

* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

* Notes will be issued at 99.328% of par value with a coupon of 4.125%.

* Priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2026

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says notes will mature on june 15 , 2026