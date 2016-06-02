BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
June 2 Shiseido Americas Corp
* Shiseido Americas announces agreement to acquire Gurwitch Products
* Will acquire 100% of membership interests in Gurwitch
* Will acquire 100% of membership interests in Gurwitch
* Expects to integrate new brands into its regional organization
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.