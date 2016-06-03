BRIEF-Tredegar Corp reports agreement to acquire Futura Industries
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
June 2 Sensus Healthcare Inc
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 units at a public offering price of $5.50 per unit
* Sensus Healthcare, Inc. prices initial public offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ))
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S