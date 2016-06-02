June 2 Parkit Enterprise Inc
* Parkit Enterprises Inc. suspends Richard Baxter, Patrick
Bonney And Simon Buckett as officers and announces engagement of
advisors
* Says suspends with pay Richard Baxter, president and chief
executive officer
* Board has engaged Bryan Wallner, who is one of current
independent directors of board, to serve as interim CEO
* Board took this step due to concern that dissident
officers are conflicted,unable to properly exercise fiduciary
duties
* Says suspends with pay Simon Buckett, chief financial
officer
* Says suspends with pay Patrick Bonney, chief investment
officer of parkit
* Board has engaged Nigel Kirkwood to serve as interim CFO
during suspension period
