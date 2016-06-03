BRIEF-Star Gas Partners Q1 rev. rises 20.4 pct
* Star Gas Partners, L.P. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
June 3 Interoil :
* Leading proxy advisory firm glass lewis joins iss and egan jones in recommending interoil shareholders vote the white proxy
* Glass lewis recommended shareholders "reject mulacek's dissident resolutions and director nominees"
* Glass lewis said do not believe dissident made "compelling case that change to composition of board is necessary"
* Glass lewis stated recently announced transaction with oil search is "generally attractive for interoil shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reports record quarterly revenue of $893 million and record quarterly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94
* FTD Companies Inc - Walden will succeed Christopher W. Shean