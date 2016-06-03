June 3 Interoil :

* Leading proxy advisory firm glass lewis joins iss and egan jones in recommending interoil shareholders vote the white proxy

* Glass lewis recommended shareholders "reject mulacek's dissident resolutions and director nominees"

* Glass lewis said do not believe dissident made "compelling case that change to composition of board is necessary"

* Glass lewis stated recently announced transaction with oil search is "generally attractive for interoil shareholders"