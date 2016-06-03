June 3 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent

* Q1 sales fell 7.9 percent to $537 million

* Total merchandise inventories were $430.4 million at April 30, 2016 and $438.9 million at may 2 , 2015

* Sears hometown and outlet stores inc qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results