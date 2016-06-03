BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
June 3 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - for month of May 2016 , company had less than one rig in Canada.
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -for month of May 2016 , company had an average of 53 drilling rigs operating in United States
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -for two months ended May 31, 2016, had an average of 55 drilling rigs operating in United States and less than one rig in Canada
* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for May 2016
