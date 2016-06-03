June 3 Northstar Asset Management Group
:
* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital, And
Northstar Realty Finance announce merger to create Colony
Northstar, a world-class diversified real estate and investment
management platform
* Upon closing of deal, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. Will be
executive chairman of board of directors of Colony Northstar
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by special
committees of NSAM and NRF, and board of directors of colony
* NSAM will redomesticate to Maryland and elect to be
treated as an REIT beginning in 2017
* On closing, David Hamamoto will be executive vice
chairman, Richard B. Saltzman will be Chief Executive Officer
* Certain NSAM and NRF executives have entered into
agreements to vote their shares in favor of transaction
* Deal to create equity REIT with $58 billion of assets
under management
* NSAM shareholders will also receive, in addition to its
regular quarterly dividend, a special cash dividend equal to
$128 million
* NSAM will own 32.85%, colony shareholders will own 33.25%
and NRF shareholders will own 33.90% of combined company
* Approximately $115 million in total annual cost synergies
expected to be realized post-closing of deal
* NRF and Colony, through a series of transactions, will
merge with and into redomesticated NSAM
* Colony Northstar's board will consist of 13 directors - 6
nominated by NSAM, NRF, 6 by Colony
* NSAM shareholders will own about 32.85%, Colony
shareholders will own about 33.25% on a fully diluted basis
* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc says NRF shareholders
will own approximately 33.90% of combined company on a fully
diluted basis
* Certain Colony executives, owning about 16% of Colony's
outstanding stock, agreed to vote shares in favor of deal
* Companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals
transaction
* Hamamoto, Al Tylis and Dan Gilbert agreed to reduce cash
severance payments, equity awards owed upon consummation of deal
* Hamamoto, Tylis Gilbert to reduce payments, awards by
about $52 million of cash payments, 2.6 million shares of equity
awards
