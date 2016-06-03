June 3 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :

* Nexstar Broadcasting enters into definitive agreement to divest two stations in two markets for $270 million

* Agreement to sell WBAY-TV, and KWQC-TV, to Gray Television Group Inc.

* Divestiture reflects co's intention to obtain FCC and Department Of Justice approval of proposed Nexstar / Media General transaction