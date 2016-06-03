UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 3 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :
* Nexstar Broadcasting enters into definitive agreement to divest two stations in two markets for $270 million
* Agreement to sell WBAY-TV, and KWQC-TV, to Gray Television Group Inc.
* Divestiture reflects co's intention to obtain FCC and Department Of Justice approval of proposed Nexstar / Media General transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: