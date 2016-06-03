BRIEF-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
June 3 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals announces $16.5 million private placement
* Private placement will consist of 8.2 million units at a price of $2.015 per unit
Private placement will consist of 8.2 million units at a price of $2.015 per unit

To use proceeds towards further development and pre-clinical, clinical work of co's proprietary anticalinâ product portfolio
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results