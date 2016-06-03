June 3 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals announces $16.5 million private placement

* Private placement will consist of 8.2 million units at a price of $2.015 per unit

* To use proceeds towards further development and pre-clinical, clinical work of co's proprietary anticalinâ product portfolio