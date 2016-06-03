BRIEF-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
* Reg-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
June 3 Rit Technologies Ltd :
* Yossi Ben Harosh has resigned from his position as president and CEO of company
* Says Ben Harosh is expected to continue to serve as a RiT's president and CEO during his notice period starting on June 10
* RiT Technologies president and CEO resigns
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results