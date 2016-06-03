June 3 Rit Technologies Ltd :

* Yossi Ben Harosh has resigned from his position as president and CEO of company

* Says Ben Harosh is expected to continue to serve as a RiT's president and CEO during his notice period starting on June 10

* RiT Technologies president and CEO resigns