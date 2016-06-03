BRIEF-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
* Reg-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 General Electric Co :
* General Electric Company announces offers to register outstanding notes of GE Capital International funding company unlimited company issued in October 2015 exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reg-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results